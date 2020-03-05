Kernersville firefighters think a defect in a heating and air-conditioning unit caused a light haze that prompted the evacuation of the Walgreens on North Main Street Thursday night.
Capt. Greg Pegram of the Kernersville Fire Department said a fire crew was put onto the roof of the building to check out the units on top, after the firefighters arrived to find a light haze inside the building.
An examination showed one of the units had turned itself off and was the apparent cause of the haze. Firefighters saw no sign of fire and used a fan to clear the remaining haze out of the store.
The call came in about 8:30 p.m., and the store was reopened at 9.
Store personnel, standing in the parking lot while they waited for things to clear, said that while they were at work they started smelling an odor and noticed the haze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.