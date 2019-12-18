road detour sign

HIGH POINT — The intersection of Kendale and Skeet Club roads will be closed for most of the day Thursday as part of a project to realign Skeet Club.

Work is expected to begin at 5 a.m. to start the process to tie-in pavement for the new alignment of Skeet Club Road at the intersection, the N.C. Department of Transportation said in a news release. The closure is scheduled to end by midnight.

Drivers will be detoured onto Johnson Street and Sandy Ridge Road.

DOT said drivers should be cautious and allow for extra travel time.

