North Carolina drivers would gain up to six extra months to renew their driver’s licenses, vehicle inspections and registrations, and other credentialed permits in COVID-19 relief bills in the General Assembly.
The language is contained within House Bill 1073 and Senate Bill 704, the latter serving as that chamber’s comprehensive relief bill.
HB1073 was recommended Wednesday by the House Rules and Operations committee and sent to the full House. The House is scheduled to hold a floor session at noon Thursday.
SB704 was addressed Wednesday by the Senate Appropriations/Base Budget committee.
The only major difference in the House and Senate language is that the Senate would make the six-month credential reprieve retroactive to March 1, while the House would make it retroactive to March 10.
Both bills would set Aug. 1 as the cutoff for the start of a six-month reprieve.
Both bills “shall waive any fines, fees or penalties associated with failing to review a credential during the period of time the credential is valid.”
There has been public concern about getting those credentials renewed while respecting social distancing guidelines. Residents typically encounter long lines when trying to renew a driver’s license at a Division of Motor Vehicles office or pay for registration renewal and vehicle property taxes.
The DMV, in response to COVID-19 social gathering guidelines, has temporarily closed 61 smaller offices. The remaining 57 offices are assisting customers by appointment only. All driver road tests, except for commercial driver’s licenses, have been suspended.
Motorists and vehicle owners can continue to pay for those credentials as they come due.
Both bills include the payment of annual motor vehicle taxes attached to annual vehicle registrations.
HB1043 includes language that the reprieve “does not waive a vehicle owner’s duty to maintain continuous financial responsibility.”
HB1043 would delay until Oct. 1 the start of the move of the DMW headquarters from Raleigh to Rocky Mount. The Senate bill does not address the move. The legislature passed legislation in 20198 that requires DMV to vacate its Raleigh facilities by Oct. 1.
