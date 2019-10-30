The N.C. Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle crash on the ramp from U.S. 311 onto Interstate 40 west. The ramp temporarily closed as a result, and traffic was diverted onto I-40 east.
Two people were inside the car that crashed and sustained injuries that authorities described as minor. They were taken to a local hospital.
Officers with the Winston-Salem Police Department are also on the scene.
