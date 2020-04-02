Silver dollar pancakes

Back when things were normal, about three weeks ago, Ian Butera only cooked a real breakfast on weekends. The other five days a week it was just coffee and toast before walking downtown to his job at Camino Bakery.
Now, he’s got a lot more free time, just like a lot of folks in the service industry. For the 34-year-old Butera, that means more time to make breakfast and be with Tali, his dog.
Every morning it’s been a rotating cast of pancakes, French toast and buttermilk biscuits to pair with his coffee. Weekend food.
Mostly it’s pancakes. He especially likes to make little, silver dollar-sized pancakes and slide them down his breakfast table where Tali’s expecting snout waits. He’s started recording it, posting the videos on his Instagram story.
“The second time I did it, I put my phone down and went outside with Tali to the dog park and when I came back I had like 20 messages,” Butera said. “People are just like, this is what we need right now.”
Right now, people need the little moments of joy, like watching a brown dog eat pancakes.
After breakfast and reading the news, Butera often heads to the dog park. You couldn’t tell from the four-legged people there, but the folks on two legs are stressed. Some have lost hours at work, some are furloughed and others, like Butera, have lost jobs.
“One person told me ‘What would we do without our dogs?’”
Butera is stressed, too. He tries not to show it. Between his unemployment benefits, about $200 a week, and the money he’s got socked away, he figures he can make it another month without working. After that, who knows?
So Butera, like everyone else, is hoping things return to normal. He wants to collect a paycheck again. Perhaps even more, he wants to see the people of Camino. Life’s a bit lonelier when you’re stuck at home — even for someone who describes themself as solitary.
“What I’ve come to understand about myself is the reason I think I can be so solitary is because I was getting most of my socialization at Camino, where I was seeing a couple hundred people a day.”
