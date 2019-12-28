The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Winston-Salem man.

Residents are asked to be on the lookout for Steven Garfield Upchurch Jr., 29.

He is described as a white male, 6 foot tall with shoulder length black hair and blue eyes.

Upchurch was last seen wearing a black Taco Bell jacket, black Adidas pants with white stripes on the sides, and white slides with savage printed on them.

Upchurch was last seen on Greenway Avenue.

Anyone with information should call Winston-Salem Police at 336-773-7700.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments