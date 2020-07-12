Silver Alert (copy)
Courtesy of N.C. Department of Public Safety

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons in Raleigh has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Davie County man, authorities said Sunday.

Rudolph Ludwig Binder, 73, was last seen at 3223 Bermuda Village Drive in Bermuda Run, the center said in a statement. 

Binder is a white man who stands 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, the center said. Binder has short gray hair and brown eyes.

Binder was last seen wearing a short sleeve golf shirt, khaki pants and a golf cap with "Golf Tour" displayed on it, the center said. 

Binder is possibly traveling to Greensboro, Salisbury or the Mayodan area, the center said. Binder's vehicle is a 2019 maroon Toyota Camry with its N.C. license plate number as EKM7321.

Anyone with information about Binder's whereabouts can call the Davie County Sheriff's Office at 336-751-0896.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Recommended for you

Load comments