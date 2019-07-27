GREENSBORO — Police are looking for a 61-year-old Greensboro woman reported missing tonight.
Police said Nola Renata Cotton was reported missing about 6:15 p.m. Saturday from 1719 Hannaford Road.
Cotton suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment, police said.
She is black with brown eyes and brown hair, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said.
She is believed to be driving a white 2016 Volkswagen Jetta with a N.C. license plate FAE-9631. Police said they do not know which way she may have been headed or her destination.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.