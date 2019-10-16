GREENSBORO — Police are looking for an 82-year-old woman reported missing late Tuesday.

Beatrice Wade Chambers suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment and other medical conditions, police said early Wednesday in a Silver Alert.

Chambers was reported missing from the Greensboro area about 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said. She was last seen at 4 Augusta Court and could be heading toward Eden, according to police and an alert sent by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.

Chambers is described as a black woman who stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy dress and burgundy shoes.

She is in a red 2012 Toyota Yaris with N.C. license XSV9221.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.

