GREENSBORO — Police are looking for an 82-year-old woman reported missing late Tuesday.
Beatrice Wade Chambers suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairment and other medical conditions, police said early Wednesday in a Silver Alert.
Chambers was reported missing from the Greensboro area about 10 p.m. Tuesday, police said. She was last seen at 4 Augusta Court and could be heading toward Eden, according to police and an alert sent by the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
Chambers is described as a black woman who stands about 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, burgundy dress and burgundy shoes.
She is in a red 2012 Toyota Yaris with N.C. license XSV9221.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greensboro Police Department at 336-373-2287 or 911.
