RALEIGH — Authorities have issued a Silver Alert for a High Point man last seen on Old Mill Road.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said 76-year-old George Eric Kelly Jr. is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Kelly is described as a white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was last seen at 212 Old Mill Road in High Point wearing a red flannel shirt with blue jeans and gray tennis shoes, the center said.
He may be in a green, 2000 Honda Civic with N.C. license plate NZS1576.
Anyone with information is asked to call the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224.
