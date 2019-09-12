Friday 6:15 p.m. update: The Silver Alert for Mr. Clawson has been canceled, he has been located and is in good health.

Winston-Salem police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man who was last seen at the Campbell Transportation Center at 100 W. Fifth St., authorities said.

William Arthur Clawson, 68, might have traveling to the bus station in Charlotte, police said. Clawson was reported missing from 3900 Bethania Station Road.

The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for Clawson.

Clawson is a black man, standing 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said. He is bald with some patches of grey hair and has brown eyes.

Clawson was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black shorts, a burgundy and yellow hat and brown shoes, police said. 

Anyone who knows Clawson's whereabouts can call Winston-Salem police at 336-773-7700, Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800 or its Spanish line at 336-728-3904.

