UPDATE: The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver Alert for Johnathan Michael Davis at the request of the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office.
No information on Davis' condition was immediately available.
***
Authorities are searching for a man missing from Hillwood Drive in Kernersville.
Johnathan Michael Davis, 40, is believed to be suffering from dementia or another medical condition, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons said Tuesday morning.
Davis is 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing Nike shoes.
Davis could be in a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, license plate No. DBH6144
. It is possible he is heading toward Archdale, according to the Silver Alert issued for him Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is asked to call the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 336-727-2112.
