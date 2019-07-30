Updated at 11:52 a.m.
Steven Hale was found Tuesday morning and returned to his residence, police said in a news release.
Updated at 9:06 a.m.
The Silver Alert for Mark Steven Hale has been canceled, according to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons.
KERNERSVILLE — A 60-year-old man suffering from a cognitive disorder is miissing and a Silver Alert has been issued.
Mark Hale was last seen around 1 p.m. leaving Shuler Health Care at 250 Pitts St. on foot, police said in a news release. He was wearing faded blue jeans, a green or gray T-shirt, black tennis shoes, and a bandana on his head.
Police said he is in need of his medication.