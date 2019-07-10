4:45 p.m. Update: The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has canceled the Silver alert for Justin Paul Merrell. He has been located.
Police are searching for a 26-year-old man who was last seen leaving Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center on Tuesday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.
Justin Paul Merrell, who is 5-foot-11 and weighs 128 pounds, suffers from a cognitive impairment, authorities said.
Merrell has brown hair and hazel eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and gray Chuck Taylor tennis shoes.
A Silver Alert has been issued for the missing man.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at 336-727-2800.