Update 3:37 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police have canceled the Silver Alert for 18-year-old Shaniqua Yevette Medley, who had been reported missing Tuesday night.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons said today the Greensboro Police Department has canceled the alert.
GREENSBORO — Police are asking for help finding a teenager reported missing Tuesday night, according to a Silver Alert issued earlier today.
Shaniqua Yevette Medley, 18, is about 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing a royal blue bubble coat with a fur-lined hood and light blue jeans; and is carrying a beige purse.
Police said she suffers from dementia or other cognitive impairments.
Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro police at 336-373-2287 or call 911.
