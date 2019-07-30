8 p.m. update: The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Thomas Carr Hester.
Thomas Carr Hester, 74, was last seen at 6203 Ramada Drive in Clemmons, the center said in a news release. It was not immediately clear when he was seen last. Hester is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.
Hester is described as a white male, standing 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds, the center said. Hester, who has short gray hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing a green shirt and blue jeans.
Residents should be on the lookout for Hester, the center said.
Anyone with information about Hester's whereabouts can call Deputy Sealey at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office at 336-727-2112.