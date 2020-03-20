Should Sen. Richard Burr resign?
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is facing bipartisan calls for his resignation following disclosures he gave a stark warning about COVID-19 at a Feb. 27 private event that he has not repeated publicly, and for selling stock shares a week before the stock market began its sharp decline. Do you think he should resign?
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr faces calls for resignation over stock sale, speech on COVID-19. He asks committee to review sale
U.S. Sen. Richard Burr is facing bipartisan calls for his resignation following disclosures …
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.