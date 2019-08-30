Winston-Salem police temporarily closed Bolton Park and its pool Friday after shots were fired following heated arguments at its shelter, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
Officers received a report shortly after 5 p.m. of a disc jockey playing vulgar music at the park’s shelter, Winston-Salem police said. The shelter had been rented, and the city had issued permits for its use.
Police learned the shelter was rented for a private event but that many uninvited people showed up at the gathering. An argument resulted because food at the event wasn’t ready, and that argument and other angry exchanges led to guns being fired, police said.
While the officers were traveling to the park, they received reports of shots being fired in the parking lot, police said.
After officers arrived, they could not find any shooting victims or property damage, police said. There was about 400 to 500 people in the parking lot, and many of them were getting into their vehicles and leaving the park as officers arrived, police said.
Officers found evidence of alcohol and drug use in the park, which is located at 1590 Bolton St.
To ensure public safety, officers temporarily closed Bolton Park and cleared people from the area, police said. People in the park’s swimming pool who were not involved in the arguments sheltered in place after they heard the gunfire. Officers then escorted them from the pool, police said.
Police Lt. Vincent Rega said Friday night that two to five shots were fired.
Officers made no arrests and have no initial suspects, Rega said. Investigators didn’t find any weapons at the park.
“Our biggest priority was making sure that people were safe,” he said.
Bolton Park reopened and is operating under normal park hours, police said.
The park is open from sunrise to sunset, according to the city’s website. The Bolton Pool and Water Playground is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The pool and playground is open from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
Anyone with information about this incident or video footage of the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-727-2800. Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is on Facebook.
