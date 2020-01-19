Winston-Salem police vehicle light bar (copy)

 BY LEE O. SANDERLIN Winston-Salem Journal

Winston-Salem police said Sunday it is investigating a shooting incident at Willard Road in which at least one individual was injured.

The incident occurred at 4:53 a.m. at the intersection of Willard Road and Green Oaks Drive.

Police said it has not been determined whether the individual who was shot received a life-threatening injury.

The investigation has not immediately produced a description of the shooter.

Police have shut down Willard Road between Sprague Street and Interstate 40 for what officials said could be several hours. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

Richard Craver
rcraver@wsjournal.com

336-727-7376

@rcraverWSJ

