Winston-Salem police said Sunday it is investigating a shooting incident at Willard Road in which at least one individual was injured.
The incident occurred at 4:53 a.m. at the intersection of Willard Road and Green Oaks Drive.
Police said it has not been determined whether the individual who was shot received a life-threatening injury.
The investigation has not immediately produced a description of the shooter.
Police have shut down Willard Road between Sprague Street and Interstate 40 for what officials said could be several hours. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.