RURAL HALL — Beverly Leonard spent nearly two hours one day last month helping a mother figure out how to find her child’s school assignment on one of the e-learning platforms set up by Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.
“It’s certainly not the way I envisioned going out,” said Leonard, who will retire after 44 years at the end of the school year.
A fourth-grade teacher, Leonard has spent her entire career at Rural Hall Elementary School, a tenure that includes teaching three generations of children from some families. She has taught a few colleagues on staff at the school.
Even with the challenges of e-learning, Leonard was touched by the way her colleagues rallied, sharing information and checking on each other. Companies that normally would charge fees to use their materials were making materials free to teachers.
“There were so many people willing to help,” she said.
She began her teaching career at the school in a double-wide trailer under an oak tree while a new wing was being built. She immediately felt a kinship with the faculty, a feeling that has never subsided. It’s the main reason she decided to stay.
“We all have a shared purpose,” she said. “Everything is about the children.”
Leonard thought she’d be a high school social studies or English teacher, but while at Salem College, she started reflecting on some of the disruptive behavior she saw while in high school and decided she didn’t want to deal with that.
“So I struggled for a semester, trying to figure out what to do, and this is where the Lord takes you by the hand and says, ‘Here’s where you’re going,’ “ Leonard recalled.
She enrolled in Dr. Elizabeth Welch’s children’s literature class, not sure what to expect. On the first day, Welch, an older woman with white hair, walked into class reciting “Casey at the Bat,” a famous poem by Ernest Thayer.
Leonard was transfixed.
“I mean, she had me in two seconds. From then on, I knew I wanted to be an elementary school teacher,” she said.
Though technology has changed her classroom dramatically, there are a few constants in her teaching. For instance, she always had her students make maps of North Carolina using salt dough. Most years, they visited Grandfather Mountain and Raleigh.
Her classrooms have also always been filled with shelves and shelves of books. One point of pride was to have a book for every child’s interest. Before the start of school one year, a boy asked Leonard if she had a book on wrestling.
She scoured her shelves and came up empty.
“The next day, I’m on Amazon and found a book about wrestling,” Leonard recalled. “And when the child came in at the start of school, I had the book for him.”
Leonard has spent the last few days cleaning out her room. Each year, her mother helped her set up her room. This year, she’s helping her daughter clear it out.
“This was a great class for me to go out on. We all hate that it ended the way it did. There were so many things I wanted to teach this class,” Leonard said. “We were going to get it done.”
Her retired friends used to tell Leonard that she would know when the time came to end her career. That feeling never came for Leonard. Though she’ll be stepping away from her Rural Hall classroom, she plans to stay engaged in teaching. She has a particular passion for teaching about the environment and hopes she can still do that at various elementary schools who may need help and possibly, as a ranger in Yellowstone National Park.
“My plan is not to kick back,” Leonard said. “There are too many things to do and explore.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.