The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office is distancing itself from an offensive Facebook comment made by a recently retired dispatcher who called protesters "ignorant" and that people should run protesters in the road over with their cars.
Posted under a video of protesters on a road, the comment from Dena Barker reads "Parents should have taught them don't play in the street! RUN THEIR STUPID IGNORANT BUTTS OVER! It's a road to be traveled on by vehicles not whiney spoiled brats who thinks the world owes them something!"
Barker declined to comment on her post when reached by the Journal on Wednesday but acknowledged its existence. She appears to have removed Forsyth County Sheriff's Office as her workplace on Facebook.
In a statement, the sheriff's office said the comment does not represent the views of Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough or the agency as a whole. Barker retired in April.
"We are disappointed that her personal views break down the trust that our community has in us," the sheriff's office statement read. "We continue to encourage speaking out against injustice and hate, we support peaceful protest, and we will continue to serve our community with transparency, compassion, and integrity."
Barker worked as a Forsyth County dispatcher for 15 years and had a "well known compassion for animals," according to an April 20 Facebook post from the sheriff's office acknowledging her retirement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.