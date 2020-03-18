The wobble of the camera was momentary, in all likelihood a problem with the setup, as Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough prepared to discuss the unfortunate convergence of the law and basic human decency.
The Law, big L, requires the elected sheriff to toss on their rear-ends renters who either by circumstances out of their control or willful neglect couldn’t (or wouldn’t) hold their end of legal lease agreements.
With the nation — and world — knocked to its financial knees, the sheriff was clearly feeling the strain and pull of sworn duty. He was obligated to serve lawfully executed, signed writs ordering evictions whether or not he so desired.
“If it was Bobby’s world, I would not serve them,” Kimbrough said Tuesday morning, “but it’s not Bobby’s world.”
And without really intending to — it’s possible the sheriff was, at least in part, reacting to righteous questioning about the timing of the latest evictions — Kimbrough emerged further as leader in a time when they’re sorely needed.
Pushing for justice
It doesn’t take a stock-ticker to see (or feel) that the economy is crumbling as the coronavirus causes further havoc.
Restaurants and bars were ordered closed, or at least ordered to takeout only. Panic buying and hoarding continued apace as the supply chain, which most of us ordinary working stiffs barely understand or have ever considered, stretches to the near breaking point.
The federal government seemed just this week to suddenly wake up to an unfolding disaster that honest-to-God scientists had been tracking since at least early January.
The check’s in the mail. Really. Just as soon as the Congress can figure out how much — and who qualifies.
(God bless the treasury secretary who said, “Millionaires won’t be getting checks.” Wanna bet?)
Meanwhile, back on Planet Earth, members of an organization called Housing Justice Now had the temerity to wonder aloud about the morality of, say, evicting 76 locals into a world where that same treasury secretary has softly said unemployment could hit 20 percent absent drastic action.
So into that backdrop walked Sheriff Kimbrough to face the momentarily wobbling camera.
Forsyth had its 76 eviction orders ready to be served. Down the way, Mecklenburg and Guilford had their deputies ready to kick their counties’ debtors, too.
Unpleasant business all the way around, but by the book. No deputy swears an oath for the chance to put a family outdoors.
Landlords and property owners, from the little guy renting mom’s old place to large-scale slumlords who may not deserve much sympathy, have rights, too, and for good reason.
There are tenants unworthy of sympathy, too, and it’s no small undertaking to get a formal writ to evict.
“We have a moral compass. …. (but) the sheriff’s office is a constitutional animal,” Kimbrough said.
Local leadership
For the most part, at least on the local level, we’re not hurting for a lack of leadership.
Mayor Allen Joines Wednesday announced plans for a community fund to help the displaced and those who, as of a long week ago, were on solid financial footing.
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools are working hard with students stuck at home to keep the poorest of them fed. Second Harvest Foodbank of Northwest North Carolina has bounded into action the same way it always has.
God bless them all.
And they were joined in that compassion Tuesday by Sheriff Kimbrough, who could have been excused if he’d simply said, “My job is to enforce the laws, not make them.”
Just a week ago, the sheriff struck a wildly different note on his podcast, “Off the Cuffs,” when he repeatedly referenced “Female History Month” and seemed pleasantly surprised that women can balance full-time work with families.)
Then again, the world was a different place seven days ago.
At his news conference Tuesday, Kimbrough assured the community that deputies would be responding to calls and running the jail, coronavirus or not, and they’d be doing it with sensitivity and heart.
“All I’m trying to do is introduce some compassion,” Kimbrough said, adding later that “I judge myself on what I do for the least of us.”
What better measure for elected officials in time of crisis?
