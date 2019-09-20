The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office’s Animal Services Division will offer a rabies vaccination clinic Saturday for pet owners.
The clinic will be held at the Animal Services Division office, 5570 Sturmer Park Circle, from 9-11 a.m. Pet owners can elect to give their pets the 1-year vaccine or the 3-year vaccine. Both vaccines cost $5, and must be paid for in cash.
The rabies vaccines are only for dogs, cats and ferrets that are at least three-months-old. All dogs must be on a leash and both cats and ferrets must be in carriers.
Rabies vaccines are required by the state to protect pets from being infected if attached by a wild animal
Animal Services will offer $10 spay/neuter vouchers during the clinic for low-income Forsyth County households, the sheriff’s office said. A valid photo ID showing a current Forysth County address and proof of income eligibility (WIC card, W2s, proof of SNAP, Medicaid, disability benefits, etc.) is required.
Each eligible household can purchase up to three spay/neuter vouchers, and must pay in cash, the sheriff’s office said.
Pets must be older than three months, and younger than seven-years-old to be eligible for spay/neuter, the sheriff’s office said.
A list of participating veterinarians who will redeem the voucher will be available at the clinic.
Individuals will be responsible for contacting their vet of choice to schedule their appointment as soon as possible.
