Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said Tuesday that he is expecting Chief District Judge Lisa Menefee to sign an order that will keep his office from having to serve 76 eviction notices that would force people out of their homes.
Kimbrough said his office has to serve four eviction notices on Tuesday if he doesn't get an order suspending them. The 76 eviction notices were signed before a state of emergency was declared due to the spread of the novel coronavirus.
State law requires sheriff's deputies to serve those eviction notices.
"If it was Bobby's world, I would not serve (them), but it's not Bobby's world," he said during a news conference at the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday morning.
Housing Justice Now, a local advocacy group, held a news conference Monday morning to call for an immediate halt to all eviction and foreclosure proceedings and to ask city officials to contribute $500,000 for emergency relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
State court officials placed a 30-day pause on most court proceedings, including evictions, but advocates with Housing Justice Now wanted authorities to stop any eviction proceedings that were already in place before the order took effect.
At least 40 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the new coronavirus, including two in Forsyth County. Guilford County announced its first coronavirus case Tuesday morning.
The sheriff's office has barred public visitation at the jail and canceled any inmate programs. Attorneys who are visiting their clients can visit the jail. Kimbrough said detention officials have their temperatures taken daily to see if they show symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.
If inmates are feeling sick, they will be taken to a triage area, where they are screened to see if they qualify to be tested for the coronavirus, he said. He said it would be impossible to test all of the 800 or so inmates at the jail for the coronavirus.
Dan Rose, a member of Housing Justice Now, said Kimbrough showed a lot of empathy and compassion in working to suspend eviction notices. Phil Carter, the other member of Housing Justice Now, said city and county officials need to do more.
Carter said people will be suffering after this pandemic is over.
"These people will be pushed back down the rabbit hole," he said.
