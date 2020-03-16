Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough is asking state authorities to suspend eviction orders that would force people out of their homes during the coronavirus pandemic, as local housing advocates call on authorities to do more to help those in the most need.
Kimbrough has 76 eviction writs his office is legally required to serve by Monday unless higher authorities intervene, said Christina Howell, the public affairs officer for Kimbrough.
“If we do not serve them, we are breaking the law,” Howell said, adding that the sheriff’s office feels “evictions should be suspended with the current circumstances.”
Housing Justice Now, a local advocacy group, held a news conference Monday morning to call for an immediate halt to all eviction and foreclosure proceedings, and to ask city officials to contribute $500,000 for emergency relief during the pandemic.
“It is time to rally around our most economically vulnerable residents,” said Dan Rose, one of two members of Housing Justice Now making the announcement.
A 30-day pause on most court proceedings, including evictions, was put in place on Friday by state court officials, but Rose said authorities should also clamp down on any proceedings that might have already begun before the order went into effect.
Howell said the sheriff agrees people should not be evicted during the current state of emergency.
“We recognize that this brings hardship and heartache to families and children in our community,” Howell said. “While we will always be a law-abiding law-enforcement agency ... we must take care of one another and recognize our human obligation to one another, showing compassion during these difficult times.”
Howell noted that eviction can be “a somewhat lengthy legal process that involves multiple steps before the sheriff’s office receives the judicial order to evict.” But once that order comes, she said, the office has seven days to serve it.
Phil Carter, the other member of Housing Justice Now at the Monday morning press conference, said that in addition to designating a minimum of $500,000 for people with emergency expenses, Winston-Salem should also appeal for private donations to help those in need.
Rose and Carter spoke at 10:30 a.m. in front of the courthouse, where authorities are already reducing operations in response to the coronavirus.
Rose said Monday afternoon that he had also contacted state officials to try to get movement on the eviction question.
The housing advocacy group also demanded Monday that Winston-Salem “come up with a plan for delivering housing and medical treatment for homeless people.”
“It’s impossible to stay at home to maintain social distancing if you don’t have a home,” Rose said.
The group cited data from an organization called Eviction Lab that ranked Winston-Salem in 16th place among larger cities for an eviction rate of around 7%. Greensboro was in seventh place at 8.4%, while Charlotte was in 21st place at around 6%.
Rose, who is an associate professor of sociology at Winston-Salem State University, said the coronavirus pandemic is a reminder of “things that should have been in place a long time ago” to help the less fortunate.
Carter was a recent candidate for the Winston-Salem City Council in the Democratic primary for East Ward. In a statement, Carter said Monday that economic inequality and racial segregation make poverty “a kind of quarantine,” but not one that will stop the pandemic.
“A lot of our residents are already paying upwards of one-third of their monthly income to skyrocketing rents,” Carter said. “This crisis is forcing folks who are scraping by to make impossible choices, like paying rent vs. paying the gas bill or buying groceries. We’re better than this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.