It’s a simple sign — two actually — and if you’re in a hurry like so many of the hardhats dashing into the Carlton’s Market for a quick bite, you could miss it.
But if you’re a fan of chicken pies and hearty breakfasts, you’d notice. A lot of people have.
It is with heavy hearts, we regret to inform you all that our beloved and longtime Kitchen Leader and friend Miss Gay, has passed away unexpectedly. We are deeply saddened by the loss and hope to carry on as she would want. … Love, All of Us
Salt-of-the-earth, institution, family rock, such descriptive words, while understandable in the face of grief, can be overused or out-of-proportion.
But not this time; Gay Sholtz was someone to be admired.
'A second mama'
Linda Gay Sholtz was 64 when she passed away earlier this month following a sudden illness.
Like a lot of folks who’ve reached a certain point, she was a lot of things to a lot of different people. Her obituary, as published in legacy.com, only provided a summary.
Gay was born in Davidson County, Feb. 5, 1955, to Boyd Neal Sholtz and Eva Lee Canter Sholtz … She was a cook for Carlton’s Grocery and worked there for over 30 years. She was well known for her Miss Gay’s Chicken Pies. ... She was a mother, grandmother, sister and loyal friend.
Those are fine things, but it is memories, the details, that fill out the bigger picture.
To her younger siblings, Gay Sholtz was part mother, part mentor and inspiration during difficult times.
“Years ago, when Dad got sick, she had to get a job. The heart that girl had,” said Cheryl Cook, the third of three sisters and a brother.
On top of working, Gay made sure her younger siblings got to school on time, prepared meals and helped see that bills were paid.
“She was a second mama to us three,” said Katie Kearns, the next oldest behind Gay. “She always put herself last to make your needs first.”
When the sisters got older, Gay Sholtz turned her energies toward being the cruise director for girls’ trips. They visited New Orleans, the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and Pennsylvania among other places. They were planning another outing to Gatlinburg when Gay passed away.
“She was the driver, the planner and the instituter,” Cook said. “She always had fun. That was her. She was a very caring person.”
Miss Gay
To others, particularly a tight subset of working people who regularly travel Hampton Road in Clemmons, Sholtz was simply Miss Gay.
She worked for 30 years in stores operated by Tom Carlton and his family. She attracted attention (and a growing field of regular customers) at the Hampton Road Grocery.
Sholtz oversaw a changing menu of hearty foods — meatloaf, potato salad, baked spaghetti and soups — that she made from scratch. “She really put us on the map,” said Tom Carlton.
For all her culinary skills, it was the once-a-month Saturday production of as many as 100 “Gay’s Chicken Pies” that caused lines to pile up. The pies flew off the shelves, most of them purchased and consumed by Sunday evening. “It’s just good old-fashioned cooking,” one satisfied customer told the Journal for a story in 2008.
Not long after she was hired, Carlton promoted her to manager. Part of her duties included overseeing the store’s deli and after a while, Sholtz approached Carlton with an idea. “If you give me an oven, I’ll show you some of the things that I can cook,” she said in 2008.
She explained that to her, cooking was an art form and that serving up healthy portions to folks who work with their backs and hands an honor. “I can’t think of anything I’d rather be doing than cooking,” she said.
Zach Carlton, Tom’s son, grew up in the store and came to see that side of her as well as anyone. “She took pride in what people thought of her food,” he said last week.
“Feeding people, she was like a grandma in that was her thing. She wanted to take care of people with her food.”
Not a bad legacy, not at all. We should all be so fortunate to be remembered so well by so many.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.