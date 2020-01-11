Residents of northwestern North Carolina can expect rain and wind between now and 1 a.m., according to the National Weather Service in Raleigh.
“It’s on our doorstep right now basically,” said meteorologist Gail Hartfield. “We’ve got a line of storms moving through into the Asheville area and will continue to progress eastward.”
Hartfield said the storms have caused a good amount of severe weather from Mississippi to Kentucky. The storms are expected to weaken before they reach Winston-Salem.
It’s expected to weaken some as it comes into our area, but a chance for severe weather remains, Hartfield said.
“Things are going to get blown around,” she said. “We’re expecting winds of 40 to 50 mph gusts and we’re pretty confident we’re going to get that. Sustained winds are going to be anywhere from 20 to 25 mph.”
Guilford County has already reported wind gusts of up to 40 mph, based on data recorded at Piedmont Triad International Airport.
Hartfield recommended people stay inside for the evening and avoid going out and about. There is a chance for trees and branches to fall, knocking out power in the process, she said.
The Triad, including Forsyth and Guilford counties, is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 a.m. Sunday.
Forsyth, Guilford and Davidson counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Davie County is under a tornado watch until midnight.
Winds are already causing issues in downtown Winston-Salem, with debris from the demolition site of the old GMAC Insurance building being blown around Spruce Street.
