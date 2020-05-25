orange and white barrels intentionally blurred in distance (copy) (copy) (copy)

Stock photo

 ~User3280de91_975

Winston-Salem firefighters evacuated three homes Monday after a natural gas leak occurred in the 600 block of Sprague Street, authorities said. No injuries were reported.

The leak happened at 6:36 p.m. when a utility company hit a 2-inch gas line, said Capt. Matt Sink of the Winston-Salem Fire Department. 

Authorities also temporarily closed Sprague Street between Old Lexington Road and Urban Street because of the leak, the fire department said on its Twitter page.

The leak occurred in an area where there are homes and businesses, Sink said.

Piedmont Natural Gas Co. planned to shut off the leak and repair the broken line, Sink said.

jhinton@wsjournal.com

336-727-7299

@jhintonWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments