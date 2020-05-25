Winston-Salem firefighters evacuated three homes Monday after a natural gas leak occurred in the 600 block of Sprague Street, authorities said. No injuries were reported.
The leak happened at 6:36 p.m. when a utility company hit a 2-inch gas line, said Capt. Matt Sink of the Winston-Salem Fire Department.
Authorities also temporarily closed Sprague Street between Old Lexington Road and Urban Street because of the leak, the fire department said on its Twitter page.
The leak occurred in an area where there are homes and businesses, Sink said.
Piedmont Natural Gas Co. planned to shut off the leak and repair the broken line, Sink said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.