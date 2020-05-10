The Forsyth County Department of Public Health reported 17 news cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the county's total to 386. Sunday's increase follows the trend of increases over the past two weeks.
All the cases reported to the local health department are Forsyth County residents, the Forsyth County government said in a statement. Of the 386 cases, 176 patients have recovered.
Joshua Swift, the director of the county health department, recommended that residents wear a cloth face coverings when they leave home and where social distancing might be difficult.
"This includes indoor community, public and business settings," Swift said. "These coverings protect other people more than the wearer and can help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced that there were 404 new coronavirus cases Sunday statewide and only three new deaths in its latest count.
The total number of cases in North Carolina was 14,764, according to the agency's website. The death count increased from 544 to 547.
The Tyson Foods fresh-chicken plant in Wilkesboro will remain closed Monday for a deep cleaning and sanitizing, the company said.
A majority of the Wilkes County’s 228 COVID-19 cases are linked to the outbreak, with 86% of the cases considered as contracted through close contact, Wilkes County officials say. There have been 11 people hospitalized.
At least 70 cases of COVID-19 are Forsyth County residents who either work at the Tyson plant or have come into close contact with someone who works there, Forsyth County health officials said.
The rate of positive tests for the virus remained under 10 percent as the state continues to ramp up testing capacity.
State officials are monitoring data as North Carolina began over the weekend to allow a phased-in reopening of businesses. One-day changes can sometimes be an anomaly, and health officials say they are looking primarily for trends that sustain themselves over 14 days or longer.
Several businesses in Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem were open Saturday and Sunday for customers. Hanes Mall will be open today.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.