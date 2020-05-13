Cardinal Innovations said Tuesday that seven Triad nonprofit groups will receive up to $20,000 grant funding as part of its $1 million COVID-19 relief fund.
Cardinal, based in Charlotte, is the state’s largest behavioral health managed care organization. It serves 20 North Carolina counties, including Alamance, Davidson, Davie, Forsyth, Rockingham and Stokes in the Triad.
Third-round recipients from the Triad are: Alamance County Meals on Wheels; Blessed Sacrament Church (Alamance); CityGate Dream Center (Alamance); Cone Health Care Connects (Rockingham); Family Promise of Davie; Formerly Incarcerated Transition Program, UNC Family Medicine (Alamance among six counties); and LOT 2540 Inc. (Rockingham).
The first round recipients included: Free Clinic of Rockingham County; Path of Hope Inc. in Davidson County; and YWCA of Winston Salem and Forsyth County.
Second-round recipients included: Allied Churches of Alamance Co.; Children’s Center of Northwest NC in Stokes; Crisis Ministry of Davidson County; H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem; Rescue House Church in Davie; Salvation Army for Cabarrus, Davidson, Rowan, Stanly counties; Salvation Army of Alamance County; Salvation Army of Rockingham and Caswell counties; Southern Alamance Family Empowerment; and A Storehouse for Jesus in Davie.
Cardinal is prioritizing requests “that make an immediate impact on the availability of social services and increase the community’s overall ability to serve those who have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, especially individuals with mental health conditions, intellectual and developmental disabilities, and/or substance use disorders.”
Although the submission deadline has passed for the fund, proposals from organizations continue to be reviewed and announcements will be made weekly until all funds have been awarded.
