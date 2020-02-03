A settlement has been reached with one of the defendants in a wrongful-death lawsuit filed over the fatal shooting two years ago of a Winston-Salem State University student on Wake Forest University’s campus.
Najee Ali Baker, a WSSU football player from Brooklyn, N.Y., was attending a party at The Barn, an event venue at Wake Forest University, when he was shot at 1:01 a.m. on Jan. 20, 2018. Baker died about an hour later at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
Jakier Shanique Austin, 23, has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm on educational property and carrying a concealed weapon in Baker’s death. Also charged in Baker’s death is Malik Patience Smith, 17. Smith is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm on educational property.
According to court documents filed in U.S. District Court, a settlement has been reached between the university’s chapter of Delta Sigma Theta, a defendant in the lawsuit, and Baker’s mother, Jemel Dixon, who filed the wrongful-death lawsuit on behalf of her son’s estate. Claims against other defendants in the lawsuit, including Wake Forest, are still pending.
The sorority hosted the party that was held at The Barn, and the lawsuit alleges that the sorority was negligent in allowing Austin and Smith, who did not attend any colleges in the area, to attend the event. According to police and the lawsuit, Baker fought with Austin and Smith inside The Barn.
After the fight was broken up and the party ended, Austin and Smith went to their car and got guns before confronting Baker and another WSSU student on a one-way roadway on campus.
The lawsuit and police allege that Austin shot Baker while Smith held the other student at gunpoint.
According to a search warrant, two people — the WSSU student Smith is alleged to have held at gunpoint and a man who went to the party with Austin and Smith — have identified Austin as the shooter in interviews with police. Austin is being held at the Forsyth County Jail with no bond. Smith had been released on bond but is now in Forsyth County Jail, with no bond. He has since been charged in a separate incident in 2019 with assault with a deadly weapon. He is accused of throwing chairs at a man and hitting that man with a broom stick, according to an arrest warrant.
Jeffrey D. Keister, an attorney for the sorority, could not immediately be reached for comment. Jonathan Fazzola, one of the attorneys for Dixon, did not immediately return a message seeking comment on Monday.
The lawsuit alleges that The Barn had been the site of numerous problems on campus that required the intervention of university and Winston-Salem police. A combined force of nine university and Winston-Salem police officers monitored events held at The Barn.
In 2014, Wake Forest police shut down a party hosted by Kappa Alpha Psi, a black fraternity. That incident prompted an outcry from black and other minority students who said that university police were racist in how they handled events hosted by minority students.
The university police chief commissioned an independent study by Developmental Associates. The company completed its report in August 2014 and recommended a number of changes, including ensuring that school law-enforcement and administrators — not students — handle event management. The report also recommended that university police provide equal security at all student events as a way to eliminate allegations of racial bias.
According to the lawsuit, Wake Forest officials ignored the report’s recommendations, reducing the amount of security at large events and leaving students in charge of event management.
Attorneys for Dixon and the sorority have until Feb. 28 to file a joint stipulation of dismissal. No date for a trial has officially been set.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.