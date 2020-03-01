Q: I know the Senior Services Art Show & Sale is coming up. Can you tell me more about it and how it benefits Meals-on-Wheels?
Answer: This year will be the 10th annual Art Show and Sale Benefiting Meals-on-Wheels at Senior Services. This event gives the community a unique opportunity to purchase original artwork and at the same time provide nutritious meals for homebound seniors in Forsyth County who are at risk of food insecurity.
Fifty-nine participating artists will donate a generous portion of their sales to Senior Services’ Meals-on-Wheels program. Corporate sponsors and individual patrons also contribute funds to make this spectacular event possible for the community year after year. Last year’s Art Show & Sale raised enough money to provide almost 30,000 meals for older adults in our community.
The event is free and open to the public. Plan to arrive early to have the best selection of art. As history shows, the largest percentage of sales for the day takes place during the two hours right after the doors open. The show will feature a wide variety of art from many mediums, at affordable prices. The Senior Services office is transformed into a gallery for the day, and shoppers are free to roam and view unique art from various mediums including paintings, jewelry, glass and woodwork and more! Many of the artists attend the event, so you can move from room to room and talk with them to learn about their work. There will be something that suits every taste and every budget. All of the art is original and locally created. Coming just to browse and take in the art is encouraged—though you may find it hard to walk away without buying something, whether you are shopping for artwork for your own home or as a gift for someone else.
Doors will open for the Senior Services’ Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at 2895 Shorefair Drive. The show will remain open until 3 p.m. For more information visit seniorservicesinc.org or call 336-725-0907.
Q: I am 80 years old and have been diagnosed with cancer. My friend suggested I attend a support group. What are the benefits of a support group and is joining one a good idea for someone like me?
Answer: It is natural to experience a wide variety of emotions when you receive a life-altering diagnosis. For many, living with a life-threatening illness, such as cancer, multiple sclerosis, or Parkinson’s disease can produce feelings of fear, anger, sadness, and even isolation. Finding and attending a support group can be an excellent opportunity to connect with others living with similar conditions and also serve as a helpful reminder that you’re not in it alone. There are many different kinds of support groups for a wide array of conditions and challenges — including cancer, chronic medical conditions, dementia, grief, etc. Some support groups are designed for the person experiencing the condition and some are available for caregivers and loved ones, as well. In general, support groups are meant to provide a space and platform to engage with others facing similar challenges, improve coping skills, and help motivate you to stay on track with your treatment plan. These groups can also help you increase your understanding of the condition, encourage a sense of hope and empowerment, find ways to manage chronic conditions and grant you an opportunity to learn about resources that are available that you may not have been aware of.
Support groups often create a sense of community with a group of people that perhaps have similar experiences and feelings. Sometimes it may be difficult to open up to other people in your life about your emotions and symptoms. Studies have shown that discussing your emotions and concerns is beneficial for both mental and physical health. These groups provide you with a space to freely talk about your feelings with other people that understand exactly what you are going through. In this space you can talk about everything related to your condition without fear of being judged or pitied. In addition, they can provide a time for you to grow and improve your coping skills along with the rest of the group.
A counselor or someone who has personal experience with your condition usually leads the support group. A group leader will have an understanding of and can assist members in finding helpful coping methods. Also, a support group is a place where you can share what strategies you have been using and if they are working for you. You can ask others in the group too for helpful ideas.
Contact Senior Services’ Help Line 336-724-2040 or visit seniorservicesinc.org/resources for more information about local support groups.
