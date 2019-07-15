Senate Republican legislative leaders are trying again to push through a limited form of certificate-of-need regulatory changes during what could be the final stage of the session.
Those leaders, including Sen. Joyce Krawiec, R-Forsyth, applied the “gut and replace” strategy to House Bill 126 on June 27.
The bill cleared the Senate Health Care committee Monday. The bill goes to the Rules and Operations committee.
A CON is required before a health-care system or provider can build a facility, buy equipment or offer a surgical procedure, among other things. There are 28 health-care scenarios affected by the law, which took effect in 1978.
The primary goal is to prevent unnecessary duplication of services within a community or region as a means of controlling costs.
The latest version of HB126 inserted limited CON law exemptions that would affect psychiatric facilities, kidney-disease dialysis centers, intermediate care facilities, chemical-dependency treatment facilities and some continuing care retirement centers.
However, ambulatory surgical centers were not included, which have been at the heart of previous CON repeal or exemption bills in the Senate.
The inherent competitive limitations in the CON laws have helped fortify the revenue streams of not-for-profit health-care systems, such as Cone Health, Novant Health Inc. and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
If the Senate passes the current version of HB126, it would be sent back to the House for approval of changes.
Given that the House has been reluctant in recent years to make changes to CON laws, it’s likely the House would reject the current version of HB126.
That means the two chambers could enter negotiations over the two versions of HB126, or House leadership could choose to shelve the bill for the rest of the 2019 session.
People in favor of repealing CON laws claim that adding competition, particularly from for-profit groups, would lead to the opening of a host of new services and facilities, including more acute-care hospitals, diagnostic centers and rehabilitation centers.
They say competition would force more providers to lower fees for high-risk procedures. Several cost-comparison websites have shown the costs of some of those procedures can vary by tens of thousands of dollars within a region.
“Those entities, already in the market, understandably don’t want competition,” Krawiec said. “Without competition, health care costs will continue to rise.”
CON supporters say ending the law would allow for-profit groups to cherry-pick the most profitable medical procedures, leaving not-for-profit hospitals to handle in their emergency departments more of the sickest of the sick, who often don’t have health insurance.
Weakened bill
HB126 initially was focused solely on adding human tissue as an option on state driver’s license donor listings. The bill passed the House by a 112-0 vote April 17.
Changes in the CON laws would not take effect for 18- to 36-months in most instances.
The delays built into the bill, as well as the House’s likely opposition, had Sen. Rick Horner, R-Johnston, expressing frustration with how watered down is the latest version.
Sen. Ralph Hise, R-McDowell, agreed that while the bill has been weakened compared with a full CON repeal, it at least requires health-care providers to begin construction on their CON-approved projects within two years if the project cost is less than $50 million and within four years if it is more than $50 million.
“CON reform is a must in order to provide greater access to health care and reduce costs,” Krawiec said.
“Currently, the process is so onerous, cumbersome and expensive that many are restricted from the market. The changes proposed in HB126 are common sense.
“Reducing health-care costs and improving access should be a first priority for all of us. I think most agree that CON reform will achieve some of that,” she said. “This is a good place to start.”
Reducing the effectiveness of the CON law “is just a difficult bill for House members to embrace, so not sure it gets much traction,” said Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth. Lambeth is a leading House health-care expert and a key House budget writer.
The N.C. Healthcare Association opposes repealing CON laws, saying they would cost thousands of health-care jobs statewide, including in rural communities.
“At a time of significant change in health care in our state, we believe now is not the time to discuss changes to the law,” spokeswoman Julie Henry said.