Light snow or sleet mixed with rain is falling in and around Winston-Salem.

Elsewhere in North Carolina, the snow was heavier, although it is not expected to stick around for long.

No accumulation of snow or sleet is expected in Forsyth County, said James Morrow, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

"In an environment like this, it's not surprising to see a snowflake or two or sleet mixing into the rain today," Morrow said. 

Today's forecast calls for rain with a high temperature of 48 degrees. Tonight's forecast calls for more rain with a low temperature around 34 degrees.

The Triad is expected to receive 1/4 to 1/2 inch of rain today, Morrow said. 

