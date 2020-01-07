building takedown

A large section of the old GMAC building was brought down Tuesday, sending up a plume of dust and rattling windows downtown. The building being torn down is a six-story structure to the south of the 500 West Fifth tower, which is owned by an affiliate of Flow Automotive Cos. Flow sold the building being demolished and a nearby parking lot to Grubb Properties, a Charlotte-based residential developer. Workers have torn down the building in segments in hopes of minimizing the impact on surrounding businesses downtown. An apartment building with more than 200 units is set to take the place of the old GMAC building annex, with retail space on the ground floor.

 Jeri Young/Journal

