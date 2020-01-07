A large section of the old GMAC building was brought down today, sending up a plume of dust and rattling windows downtown.
The building being torn down is a six-story structure to the south of the 500 West Fifth tower, which is owned by an affiliate of Flow Automotive Cos. Flow sold the building being demolished and a nearby parking lot to Grubb Properties, a Charlotte-based residential developer.
Workers have torn down the building in segments in hopes of minimizing the impact on surrounding businesses downtown.
An apartment building with more than 200 units is set to take the place of the old GMAC building annex, with retail space on the ground floor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.