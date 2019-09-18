GREENSBORO — A security guard at N.C. A&T has been placed on leave as university police investigate a campus incident involving a student.
A 15-second video posted on social media Saturday shows an A&T security guard punching an A&T student in the neck. It's not clear from the video what prompted the encounter, and the student did not appear to be seriously injured.
According to an A&T police department incident report, the encounter took place about 5:15 p.m. Friday inside the university's student center.
The report identifies the security officer as Richard E. Hughes, 57. The student isn't named, and university officials declined to identify him Tuesday.
A&T Police Chief Charles Wilson said in an email interview Tuesday that the security guard has been placed on administrative leave with pay while the department investigates. Wilson said no criminal charges have been filed and no one has been arrested.
A&T's police department has about 100 employees, according to its website. That number includes sworn full-time law-enforcement officers, who have jurisdiction on the A&T campus and in areas adjacent to campus. The department also employs non-sworn security officers who patrol campus property but don't have arrest authority.
The video, viewed nearly 104,000 times since Saturday, is here:
Less than three hours after the video appeared online, the A&T police department said it put the security officer on leave:
