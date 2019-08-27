Sinkhole

It appears no one was driving over this hole that opened on Waughtown Street south of Alder Street in Winston-Salem on Tuesday morning. Crews are now assessing the damage and have the area blocked.

 Wesley Young/Journal

A large hole opened under Waughtown Street in Winston-Salem on Tuesday morning, buckling the blacktop south of Alder Street near UNC School of the Arts.

Crews were on the scene by noon and blocked off the area.

The Journal will bring you more details on this story as they become available.

