The Face to Face Speaker Forum, a new speaker series that aims to illustrate the transformative power of conversation, will begin in September at the Joel Coliseum.
The first event, set for Sept. 1, will feature former Secretaries of State Madeleine Albright (1997-2001) and Colin Powell (2001-05). Yo-Yo Ma, a world-renowned cellist and cultural ambassador, will speak on Oct. 14. Malcolm Gladwell, a journalist and author of “Outliers” and “Talking to Strangers,” will speak on Jan. 26.
Wake Forest University officials announced the series earlier this week. It is the brainchild of WFU President Nathan O. Hatch and Sue Henderson, a retired Wells Fargo executive.
“The Face to Face Speaker Forum is an opportunity for Winston-Salem and surrounding communities to hear from extraordinary leaders addressing topics of critical importance,” Hatch said.
When Hatch asked Henderson to come out of retirement to create the series, she embarked on a “listening tour” of Winston-Salem, she said.
Henderson listened to community and business leaders and members of the Wake Forest campus community.
“He hired me to assess the need before we launched,” she said. “The series is a start-up.
“I found incredible support in greater community and on campus. I talked with countless people, and it was clear that they saw the series as a new community asset — a way to attract and retain intellectual capital.
“It is all based off of President Hatch’s idea to highlight the transformative power of conversation. It is all about connecting.”
“The speakers are certain to inspire thoughtful conversations that will continue long after the event is over,” Hatch said.
To facilitate connection after the keynote events, community conversations will be held in venues throughout Winston-Salem.
“Plans are that, in the program, there will be a link you can follow to claim a seat at a community conversation,” Henderson said. “Then three or four weeks after the keynote, there will be a moderated, one-hour conversation at places all over town, such as the library or Bookmarks.
“It’s a way to build social capital.”
The Joel Coliseum was chosen as the venue for the speaker series, because Winston-Salem residents told Henderson that they felt at home there, that it was “the community’s living room,” she said.
Before the evening keynote events at the Coliseum, Wake Forest will host student forums with the speakers who agree to it at Wait Chapel on the campus. The format will be Q&A based and run by students.
“From the campus view point, the series is about letting the students have access to world-class voices,” Henderson said. She said that students from all the local institutions of higher learning will be invited: Forsyth Technical College, Piedmont International University, Salem College, Winston-Salem State University and UNC School of the Arts.
“I love the idea of cross-pollination of students in this area,” Henderson said. “If they are inspired to attend the keynote, tickets will be free to them on a first-come first-served basis.”
There are four categories for speaker selection: political affairs, social justice and global issues, arts and culture, and innovation and business.
Part of the proceeds from the series will fund needs-based scholarships as Wake Forest. “And the goal is to grow that over time,” Henderson said.
Season subscriptions for the Face to Face Speaker Forum will go on sale at 10 a.m. today at www.facetoface.wfu.edu. Single event ticket sales will be available closer to each event, subject to availability.
