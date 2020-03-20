As the COVID-19 crisis continues, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest North Carolina and food pantries are making changes to their food-distribution operations to reduce spread of the virus and to get food to those in need.
Second Harvest Food Bank said it is doing all it can to ensure that this region’s food-assistance system remains strong.
The organization is the primary source of food for a network of more than 470 local food-assistance programs — pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and meals programs for children and seniors — throughout 18 Northwest North Carolina counties.
“Second Harvest Food Bank is committed, first and foremost, to the health and safety of our community, our staff, our partner agencies, our volunteers, and people facing hunger during this public-health threat, and we will continue to take all steps necessary to ensure families, children, and seniors have access to the food they need, while preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Eric Aft, chief executive of Second Harvest.
The agency is putting in place several measures, including:
Increasing the frequency of deep cleaning and sanitation beyond its current standards
Shifting its food-distribution operations to keep as much nutritious food as possible flowing to where it is needed most
Ramping up the Providence Community Meals program to provide healthy meals for children and seniors in collaboration with local partners
Undertaking partnerships and collaborations with school systems, local partners and supporters to build real-time solutions to reach children with nutritious meals
Working with federal, state, and local officials to remove barriers to food access and reach people facing hunger
Gearing up
Aft said Second Harvest Food Bank is working on contacting groups throughout the 18 Northwest North Carolina counties its serves, including the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County and Guildford County school systems to determine how the agency can best meet their needs and complement work already being done by school systems.
The food bank is working with members of the faith community to figure out ways to use the faith-based groups to help distribute meals to children in neighborhoods. It is also checking with its food pantry network to determine the best ways to help them.
“The fact is that a lot of the food pantries that are throughout our 18 counties rely on older adults as volunteers and staff,” Aft said of a group that is high risk of severe illness during this coronavirus outbreak.
So far, the local pantry system is remaining strong and pretty normal, according to Second Harvest Food Bank.
“We even had one agency in the High Point area that was planning to close, but when they realized the need, not only did they decide to stay open but they decided to expand their hours,” Aft said.
As part of its preparations, Second Harvest Food Bank has purchased three tracker trailer loads of emergency boxes of food. One of the truck loads of food will provide boxes for families and the other two will have boxes offering food items for seniors. All the boxes will contain enough food for several days, depending on how people use them.
Aft said partner agencies are getting as much food as they can from the food bank, and he expects the need in the communities to increase given challenges he is starting to hear from the hospitality industry and other industries where businesses have had to close or reduce hours.
“That’s going to most impact our lower wage earners in the community,” Aft said. “We at Second Harvest and the community need to be there to support them through what will be a difficult time.”
Protecting the vulnerable
Aft and several representatives for local pantries said they decided to put new practices in place for the safety of their clients, staff and volunteers.
Like food pantries, the food bank relies on senior citizens for volunteers.
Historically, at Second Harvest, agencies would wait in the food bank’s lobby for access to its warehouse, where they would pull their own items.
Now, agencies will check in but remain in their vehicles until they receive notification via phone call when it is their turn to access the warehouse through the front lobby. Only two shoppers per agency will be allowed in the warehouse at a time.
For now, agencies can still pick their own goods. But, on March 30, when Second Harvest starts a pre-order/pickup system, no partner agencies will be allowed in the warehouse.
COVID-19 is also affecting Second Harvest’s number of volunteers and its Providence catering enterprise.
Aft estimated Second Harvest’s number of volunteers has dropped about 75% because of the virus.
“We rely usually on large groups whether they be corporate, churches or other faith-based groups, various organizations coming here as a group to volunteer,” he said. “That flow has been cut off for the most part because of people necessarily being cautious.”
Although its Providence catering business has dropped off significantly, Aft said, some catering employees have been able to work at the food bank, distributing, sorting and getting products ready.
“We still absolutely need volunteers to come help, but the good news is we’ve been able to repurpose some of our team members to help out,” Aft said.
Changes at pantries
At Maple Springs United Methodist Church’s food pantry in Winston-Salem, which is in the church basement, senior citizens make up about 99% of its volunteers and 65% of its clients, said Scott Andree Bowen, Maple Springs’ director of youth and food pantry ministries.
“I didn’t want to have any kind of risk of being down in the basement, all crammed in together and the possibility of spreading anything,” Bowen said.
The pantry moved outside and set up a drive-through.
When clients drive up, Bowen checks them in by using his smartphone to access a Second Harvest database.
Mt. Moriah Outreach Center’s Bread of Life Food Pantry in Kernersville is expecting above average numbers of people today.
“Some people will use this as an avenue if they couldn’t get food at a grocery store,” said Bishop Todd Fulton, the pastor of Mt. Moriah Outreach Center.
Normally, about 300 people, which equates to about 150 families, visit the pantry on Saturdays. About 150 to 200 people would be at the pantry at one time, but now they will be asked to remain in their cars as pantry volunteers work with groups of 10 or less.
“We’re just delivering it straight to their cars out of our food pantry,” Fulton said.
In addition, instead of signing on to computers to do their applications for goods, people will fill out a paper application.
“So a little challenging, but we’re working through it,” Aft said.
The Salvation Army of Greater Winston-Salem, which serves Forsyth, Davie, Stokes and Yadkin counties, has a pantry in Winston-Salem and in Kernersville.
Both pantries are normally run as client-choice pantries, where people shop as they would in a grocery store.
“To ensure the health and safety of all our clients and our staff, we are now delivering food boxes to the door to avoid gatherings of people and to minimize any chance of contact or infection,” said Bob Campbell, director of marketing and public relations for the local Salvation Army.
He said that 20 or so people are typically waiting at each pantry every morning they are open.
“A good percentage of those are at-risk citizens,” Campbell said. “We serve a lot of senior citizens and a lot of folks without health care, so we don’t want them all siting in an enclosed space.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.