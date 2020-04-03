A second Davie County resident has died this week from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, authorities said.
The person died Friday from complications associated with the virus, the Davie County Health and Human Services said in a statement. The patient was in their eighties and contracted the virus through community spread, according to officials.
The agency didn't disclose further information about the person, citing privacy concerns of the victim's family.
The first Davie County resident died Wednesday from COVID-19, Davie health officials said. The person was in their late 60s and contracted the virus through community spread.
“COVID-19 is not the flu or a common cold," said Suzanne Wright, Davie County's director of health and human services. "It’s a disease that is wreaking havoc in our community and across the world.”
Wright said that the symptoms of COVID-19 do not appear the same for everyone nor does everyone have the same outcome.
"What has to be the same for everyone is social distancing – or staying six feet away from each other at all times, frequent hand washing and use of hand sanitizer, keeping hands away from your face, cleaning surfaces regularly, and staying home and away from others as much as possible," Wright said.
"If you are sick or have been exposed to someone who is, stay home. The spread of COVID-19 starts and ends with you.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.