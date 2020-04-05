A county resident with underlying medical conditions became the second person in Forsyth County to die of COVID-19 complications, according to county health officials.
The patient, who died Saturday, was in their late 70s. Health officials do not release names or identifying details to protect patient privacy.
The county's count of coronavirus cases was up one, to 89 cases, in the public health update released Sunday morning.
"On behalf of Forsyth County government, our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the latest person to succumb to COVID-19," said Joshua Swift, the county's health director. "Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by COVID-19. This unfortunate situation is a reminder to stay at home and practice social distancing. We all must do our part to stop the spread and protect our community."
The case count from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reached 2,585 as of Sunday morning, with 31 deaths statewide. Nationally, cases stood at 312,249 and deaths at 8,503.
Updated federal guidelines say everyone should wear cloth face covers when they go out in public in order to protect other people in case the wearer should be carrying the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control does not recommend wearing the type of face mask designed for a health care worker.
At the same time, the CDC says the face covers are no substitute for doing the other things that people need to do to slow the spread of the virus: Stay at lease six feet from other people; clean hands often; stay home as much as possible; cover coughs and sneezes; and practice frequent cleaning and disinfection of surfaces that people touch.
The increase in cases from Saturday to Sunday was the smallest one-day increase since the number of cases stalled at 33 in late March.
