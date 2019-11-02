First came the people. Shortly after the sun rose, with temperatures still hovering near freezing, people started lining the streets through downtown, bathing the sidewalks in Winston-Salem State University Red.
It is homecoming, and people are eager to return to their alma mater, to see old friends and maybe make new ones.
Jeannette Adams graduated from WSSU in 1989, and now she lives in Rural Hall. She’s wearing red, like everyone else. Even her Speedway coffee cup is red. She comes to homecoming every year.
“Just seeing people you haven’t seen in a while, the whole atmosphere,” Adams said. “It makes you proud to be a part of it.”
Seeing your friends is great, but there are tailgates and parties for that. Truthfully, most parade goers are here to see the Red Sea of Sound.
It starts as a low rumble, the noise trying to rise over the top of 500 W. 5th. Then, at 10 a.m., the procession begins and Fourth Street is flooded with noise. In the parade, the school’s marching band takes a back seat only to the university’s reserve officer’s training corps — they’re carrying the American flag after all — and WSSU’s Chancellor, Elwood Robinson.
The band gets all of two blocks up the road before their first scheduled “breakdown.” The drum majors blow their whistles and the show is on. People are standing on picnic tables and climbing up light poles to get a view. Nearly everyone is recording on their phone.
The parade is nothing new for some people. There’s been one since at least 1945, when the school’s football team, under the leadership of Coach Brutus Wilson, played its first ever homecoming game against Virginia State University.
Former WSSU Board of Trustees member Billy D. Friende said he remembers when his parents would take him to the homecoming parade as a child growing up in Winston-Salem.
“I grew up watching Early Monroe and Cleo Hill, and most of my family went to Winston-Salem State,” Friende said. He didn’t go to WSSU, his mother made him attend Howard University, but he still enjoys the parade.
“I like the marching bands and the convertible cars,” Friende said.
Hearing the bands play gives him chill bumps sometimes, Friende said.
An assortment of high school bands, some from faraway places like Durham, marched in the parade. All told, 122 entrants participated in this year’s parade, enjoying the nearly 2 mile march through town to WSSU’s campus.
Iesha Corley is a teacher at Hall-Woodward Elementary School and a former dancer with the Red Sea of Sound. Originally from South Carolina, Corley graduated from WSSU in 2004. Her husband was a drum major in the band when they met. After graduating they’ve never left the area.
Corley is a self-described short person, and perched on the base of a utility box she’s making sure she has a view of the street when her youngest daughter, also a dancer, marches past her. She hopes this daughter decides to go to Winston-Salem State, she says. Her son is on the drumline at North Carolina A&T and her oldest daughter went to North Carolina Central University.
“Hopefully we can get one to go here,” she says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.