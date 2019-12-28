If you thought you'd get this far into a story and not hear about the return of the Scooters, you thought wrong.
After months of absence enforced by a city ban, Winston-Salem officials approved a new set of regulations in March to set up a process to allow electric scooters to once more zip around town, although it wasn't until October that actual scooters could be seen rolling around legally on streets and illegally on sidewalks.
The Bird company that put its scooters out more or less by ambush in 2018 was not involved in the latest scooter rollout, and in fact didn't submit a bid to be one of the companies the city picked to provide the service.
Instead, Spin scooters showed up on street corners ready to use. Alas for scooter fans, the Spins didn't spin long: By mid-November the Zagster company managing the Spin scooters abruptly pulled them off the street, claiming a need for routine maintenance.
City officials said that was not true, and that in fact they were waiting to get insurance documents from the company.
In December, VeoRide, the other scooter company approved by the city, introduced its scooters to town. Riders rode, although some disliked having to leave the scooters in designated drop-off areas.
It’s been a month since electric scooters were last seen zipping around downtown Winston-Sal…
