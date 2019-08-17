Power-assisted scooters should be back on the streets of Winston-Salem sometime in September, city officials say.
The city has selected two companies to provide the scooters, plus a third company to provide rental bicycles that can be left after rental at no fixed location.
The city already has a bike-rental service in which people leave the bikes in a stand.
"We will have a very robust micromobility system with a lot of options for people to use," said Matthew Burczyk, a city transportation planner, in a report to members of the Winston-Salem City Council's Public Works Committee. "We have come a long way with this issue."
Bird scooters suddenly appeared on the streets of Winston-Salem in August last year and quickly became a hit.
Just as quickly, they became an object of ire as people complained about having to dodge them in traffic or on the sidewalks.
The city banned the scooters last November in order to develop rules for what are being called micromobility devices.
Those rules were ironed out this spring and the city started taking applications. Bird wasn't one of the companies that responded, but five others did.
Burczyk said a committee reviewed the applications and picked two companies to provide scooters, and one to provide what are called dockless bikes — bicycles that, like the scooters, don't have to be returned to any specific place.
Zagster, in partnership with the National Cycling Center based here, plans to put out 250 scooters. VeoRide, the second company, plans to put out 350 scooters.
Burczyk said that the companies have to get their scooters out on the streets and available for rent within four weeks of getting their permits from the city. That permitting should be wrapped up in August, Burczyk said.
"In September, we would expect operations to begin," Burczyk said.
Burczyk acknowledged that the prime riding season may be over this year before the scooters get out, but said the schedule can be adjusted in years to come if that's needed.
The permits last a year, so companies getting them now can operate until next August, when the city will go through the permit renewal process.
Meanwhile, a company called Slidr will be putting out 200 dockless bicycles. Zagster already partners with the National Cycling Center to provide rental bikes that are stationed at docks at various locations.
The scooter and dockless bike operations still have to complete permitting, a process that includes a fee of $100 per scooter, $50 per electric-assisted bike and $25 per regular bike. The companies have to be insured and keep the city free of liability.
The scooter and bike companies were selected by a committee that included police and transit officials, along with advocates for downtown and people with disabilities. Burczyk said it took three meetings for the panel to review the choices and make recommendations.
The return of the scooters will not require action by the city council, since the ordinance that regulates the devices gives the regulatory authority to city administrators.
Amy Easter, a cycling advocate who spoke to council members during their meeting, stressed the need for educating scooter users — something that the companies picked are required to do.
"So much of the danger and frustration came from a lack of education," she said.