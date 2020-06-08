When the school year starts in August, students will be screened for illnesses before entering school, floor markings will be placed in classroom to ensure social distancing and congregating will be discouraged under a set of requirements and recommendations that Gov. Roy Cooper's office released Monday to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The StrongSchoolsNC Public Heath Toolkit (K-12) was developed using the most current guidance for schools developed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It will be updated as new guidance is released by the CDC, according to a press release from Cooper's office.
The 23-page manual includes guidance on social distancing, the use of masks, cleaning, visitation policies, cafeteria procedures, communication and transportation, among other issues. Some are recommendations. Some are requirements.
The use of masks at school will not be required but is strongly recommended.
The toolkit was a collaboration by the Department of Health and Human Services, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction and stakeholders, including superintendents.
It asks school systems to prepare for three scenarios: one with minimal social distancing; one with moderate social distancing; and remote learning. Local districts are required by the state to submit remote-learning instructions to the department of public instruction in late July.
The state will announce by July 1 which of the three plans should be implemented for schools to most safely reopen, a decision that will be based on such metrics as the number of lab-confirmed cases, the number of hospitalizations and the number of daily hospitalizations.
“Getting children back to school to learn is a high priority, but they must be able to do so in the safest way possible,” Cooper said in a statement “Every child, family and public school educator in North Carolina deserves strong protection to lower the risk of virus spread.”
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County is deep into planning for the next school year, announcing the launch of its Virtual Academy and organizing a range of work groups looking at instruction, technology and communication, among other areas.
“We’ve been strategizing and planning our back-to-school efforts for several weeks now. We know this will not be an easy task. (Monday's) guidance will help us shape our planning as we try to think through all ways to keep our students, staff, and schools safe when we return in the fall,” Superintendent Angela Hairston said in a statement.
The district will release a parent, student, staff and community survey as well as a "Back to School" website in the coming days.
Local students in the district turned in their last assignments on June 5 and have been invited to come back to their home schools with their parents over the next two weeks to pick up items they left on March 13, their last day of school before Cooper closed schools. Virtual graduations will take place Friday and Saturday.
