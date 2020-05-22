Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is expected to get $16.8 million in federal money to help with costs associated with the new coronavirus.

That pot of money will be drawn from the $356 million allotted to the state for distribution among schools. The State Board of Education approved the distribution Thursday.

The allotments to other districts in the area include: Davie County Schools ($969,000); Davidson County Schools ($3.3 million); Elkin City Schools ($210,000); Mount Airy Schools ($354,000); Stokes County Schools ($1.1 million); Surry County Schools ($1.8 million); and Yadkin County Schools ($1 million).

The state board also approved the distribution of $75 million in federal aid to help school districts with the cost of providing meals to students. Forsyth County will get about $3 million of that.

The federal money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March.

lodonnell@wsjournal.com

336-727-7420

@lisaodonnellWSJ

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments