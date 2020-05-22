Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is expected to get $16.8 million in federal money to help with costs associated with the new coronavirus.
That pot of money will be drawn from the $356 million allotted to the state for distribution among schools. The State Board of Education approved the distribution Thursday.
The allotments to other districts in the area include: Davie County Schools ($969,000); Davidson County Schools ($3.3 million); Elkin City Schools ($210,000); Mount Airy Schools ($354,000); Stokes County Schools ($1.1 million); Surry County Schools ($1.8 million); and Yadkin County Schools ($1 million).
The state board also approved the distribution of $75 million in federal aid to help school districts with the cost of providing meals to students. Forsyth County will get about $3 million of that.
The federal money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act passed in March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.