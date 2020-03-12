Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will suspend all volunteer programs and limit school visitors for the foreseeable future amidst a potential coronavirus outbreak, according to the school system.
The district will still allow parents to visit children on campus, but those who do visit their children must do so in a private area to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.
There are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Forsyth County, although the patients don't appear to have any relation to the public schools, according to a news release.
Additionally, the system has plans in place should schools have to close because of the virus. Classes would move online, with the school system providing devices and internet hotspots to families who need them.
More details about obtaining loaner devices will be made available should the schools close, the school system said.
The school system has about 14,000 registered volunteers from all over the community, according to school spokesman Brent Campbell. They do such jobs as tutoring, coaching, reading and serving as lunch buddies.
