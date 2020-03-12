Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools will suspend all volunteer programs and limit school visitors for the foreseeable future amidst a potential coronavirus outbreak, according to the school system.
The district will still allow parents to visit children on campus, but those who do visit their children must do so in a private area to limit potential COVID-19 exposure.
WS/FCS is also suspending all school-sponsored group events and gatherings, including school plays, concerts, schoolwide meetings and proms.
However, as part of the school schedule, before and after school childcare programs will continue as scheduled unless otherwise noted by the provider.
There are two confirmed cases of coronavirus in Forsyth County, although the patients don’t appear to have any relation to the public schools, according to a news release.
Additionally, the system has plans in place should schools have to close because of the virus. Classes would move online, with the school system providing devices and internet hotspots to families who need them.
More details about obtaining loaner devices will be made available should the schools close, the school system said.
The school system has about 14,000 registered volunteers from all over the community, according to school spokesman Brent Campbell.
They do such jobs as tutoring, coaching, reading and serving as lunch buddies.
The school district tweeted Thursday that its high-school students are still scheduled to take their SATs this weekend.
Meanwhile, students at Salem Academy and Salem College were packing up Thursday for what will wind up being a longer-than-usual spring break, which is scheduled to start Friday. Both schools sent out an email to its students on Wednesday discouraging travel during spring break. Students were encouraged to take course work with them.
School officials said Thursday night in a letter to students, faculty members and staff that spring break will extend through March 29.
Beginning March 30, students will transition to a remote learning platform, Salem Academy and College said.
On-campus classes will be suspended through April 10. At this time, on-campus classes are scheduled to recommence on April 13.
Students in Salem’s residence halls must temporarily leave their on-campus housing from March 17 through April 11, school officials said.
Housing will be available to students who have no option but to remain on campus.
All Salem athletics practices and events will be suspended from March 13 to April 13, school officials said. During this period, all athletic facilities, including the Fitness Center, will be closed.
Effective March 16 through April 13, Salem Academy and College is suspending all in-person school-sponsored events involving visitors, all in-person student events, and all in-person external events scheduled to take place on campus, schools officials said.
All Salem-sponsored travel from March 13 to April 13 is suspended, and personal international travel is strongly discouraged, school officials said.
After spring break, Salem faculty and staff should report to their jobs on campus, school officials said.
Piedmont International University is continuing classes but has canceled all home and away athletic events and other gatherings of more than 20 people, including chapel services and spring formal, according to a letter sent to the university community from President Charles W. Petitt.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.