The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system is asking people in the community to help with the district's Hispanic Infusion curriculum program and Latin American studies elective course.
On Wednesday night, the school district held its first listening session to provide information about the K-12 Hispanic Infusion program and get community input and ideas about what should be included in the curriculum.
Rebecca McKnight, the school district’s K-12 director of social studies, told a group of about 20 people at Southside Library that the district’s current student population is about a third African American, a third Hispanic and a third white.
“That diversity is awesome because we have so much to learn from each other and about each other,” McKnight said. “But that also means that we have to be very open-minded and inclusive as we teach our kids about everything.”
In regard to the school system’s social studies curriculum, she said, there is the need to consider what it needs to look like.
The Cultural Infusion Project has been around since the mid-1990s.
“There was a movement that began from the community then worked in partnership with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools to create what was called the African American Cultural Infusion,” McKnight said. “This idea that our children learn or can learn more and connect better with the curriculum and content that they are learning when they see themselves within that content and curriculum is something that research has been done over a long period of time and has been found to be true."
She said that if it’s true for African American students, it is also true for girls, as well as Hispanic, Asian American and American Indian students.
When social studies standards changed about 2012, there were changes to the African American Cultural Infusion curriculum. While there was some work done on Hispanic infusion over the years, it was around 2015 and 2016 that work started for a Hispanic Cultural Infusion program, she said.
In the past 2½ years that McKnight has been with WS/FCS, work has focused on re-visioning and revising the cultural infusion work.
Currently, all of the district’s social studies standards are being revised because of a state change to high school social studies graduation requirements.
“This is actually a good time to begin thinking about how to re-vision, and revitalize and revise the work that we do have,” McKnight said.
The look of the Hispanic Infusion curriculum will depend on the grade level.
K-5 will focus on lessons based on text found and created for the program that integrate English language arts standards and social studies content standards.
At the middle school level, there will be a sharing of resources such as those from the internet, as well as text and videos to connect with the standards at the appropriate grade level.
The high school curriculum will include the tools and resources in American history and civic literacy.
High school students will also have the Latin American studies elective, which will provide a full credit for 2020-21, compared with half a credit now.
“We’re really excited about that because it provides the opportunity for deeper understanding and deeper research and kind of a wider opportunity for us to talk about Latin America in general. That means not just the United States. It means Central and South America.”
Every school in the district is expected to offer at least a section of the Latin American Studies course as well as a section of the African American studies and American Indian studies electives during the 2020-21 school year.
Ideas and next steps
Participants provided their suggestions on sticky notes for such categories as resources, people, concepts and ideas, and events that they thought should be incorporated in the curriculum.
Valeria Cobos of Kernersville has two children in the local school system.
Cobos, whose family is originally from Mexico, said while attending WS/FCS schools as a child, she missed out on a lot of Latin American history and didn’t get it until she went to college.
“Being a first generation immigrant, it’s important to be able to see yourself in the history that you’re learning to be able to form your identity, find ways that you’re like everyone else and different from everyone else, but be able to be comfortable with both,” Cobos said.
She said she was happy there was a good turnout of people for the listening session but believes that more people would show up if the events were held on weekends and offered child care.
For a lot of Hispanic families, she said, “We go almost everywhere with our kids.”
Another parent, Adolfo Briceno of Clemmons, said he is encouraged that the school system is trying to get ideas about what to incorporate into its K-12 Hispanic Infusion program.
One of his suggestions was that key historical events be included in the curriculum, including when the Spaniards came to the Americas, the independence from Spain for Latin America, as well as the impact of religion such as the Catholic Church and The Inquisition.
Megan Gregory of Winston-Salem said she would like the district to create a standing community advisory board that would continue to help develop lessons and ensure that those lessons are being used as well to help with raising money for needed resources.
Gregory said that it is important “for all children, youth and adults to have a broader perspective on culture and history and social issues.”
The school district expects to hold its next K-12 Hispanic Infusion listening session in February.
McKnight said that work on the curriculum won’t be finished by August, but parts of it will be ready in time for the 2020-2021 school year.
